NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Nashville Sounds baseball will be delayed until May 4 after Major League Baseball Professional Development Leagues announced the delay of the 2021 Triple-A championship season.
The memo cites “for health and safety reasons, the Commissioner has determined to delay the Triple-A season by approximately four weeks. As a result, it will be necessary for Major League Clubs to utilize an alternate site arrangement for all Tripe-A teams at the beginning of the season.”
The memo continues with “delaying the Triple-A season until May will increase the likelihood that Minor League players may be eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine prior to their assignment to affiliates located throughout the United States.
The Sounds will now open the 2021 season on the road in Toledo, OH, against the Mud Hens on Tuesday, May 4.
The Sounds will play their home opener on Tuesday, May 11 against the Memphis Redbirds at 6:35 p.m.
“We were surprised with yesterday’s news of a delayed 2021 Triple-A season,” said Sounds General Manager Adam Nuse in a news release. “While the news was certainly disappointing, our fans can take comfort in our efforts to provide a truly unforgettable season at First Horizon Park. It will now mark 616 between games at the best ballpark in Minor League Baseball, May 11, and every home game that follows, will be a welcomed sight.”
Click to view schedule or for ticket information.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.