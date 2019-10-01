NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - A son is searching for answers after the murder of his father at a golf course.
George Carpenter was shot and killed two weeks ago as he got ready to leave for the night at Shelby Park Golf Course. There has not been an arrest.
"I've had way too many good memories of him going way too fast down that cart path," laughed Jason Carpenter, showing a dip in the road at the course.
Competition is the way Jason always bonded with his dad.
"It was basketball for 20 years, and I won once, and that was the last time we played basketball," laughed Jason. "Next time we played, it was golf. Oh, he would smoke me."
Jason's dad was always tough to beat. George Carpenter, who was 72 when he died, was an Army and Air Force veteran, and that self-discipline went into everything he did. That includes his work at the Shelby Park Golf Course.
"This literally was another family for him," said Jason, referring to his father's work at the course. "It was another family for me."
"I haven't been out here for a long time," he continued. "It's just so quiet."
"Sixteen days," Jason said, thinking on the time passed since the murder. "It's just a whisper in the shadows. To me, that's the worst part is not having someone to hold accountable for this. You can't hold hate in your heart. I just want them to be held accountable and prosecuted. Until I can look that somebody in the eyes, I don't have anything to say to them."
Something on the course means a lot to Jason.
It's a display for his father with wind chimes, little score cards and messages written on golf balls.
Jason said his father's voice is never more clear in his memory than when he's around the course.
"It's amazing," said Jason. "I hope I never lose that."
A memorial service will be held for George Carpenter at 9:30 am on Sunday, Oct. 13 at Shelby Park Golf Course.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.