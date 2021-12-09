NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - If you’re looking for something to get you and your family in the holiday spirit, here’s a preview of some of the holiday fun happing at Gaylord Opryland.
From ice skating to live music, Buddy the Elf and A Country Christmas, Opryland has a little something for everyone.
There are holiday lights everywhere you look.
“Families come here year after year because of the amazing memories that are created here,” Stefanie Ball, Gaylord Opryland Public Relations Manager, said. “I think when you walk into he resort, whether you’re at Pine Top or you’re inside the resort, you’re automatically put into an amazing Christmas spirit.”
Gaylord Opryland’s A Country Christmas is in full swing.
“We have over 17 hours of entertainment, 4 million holiday lights. We do have some brand new attractions. We have Mission Save Christmas featuring Buddy the Elf, which is a multi-sensory walk-through experience.
There are also ice bumper cars, tubing and a dinner show with The Oak Ridge Boys.
If you’re looking to just go to check out the lights, there’s plenty of free options.
“You can head out to the Magnolia Lawn to see the beautiful nativity scene that we have had for year after year,” Ball said. “We have Dickens’ carolers that venture throughout the resort and get you into the holiday spirit.
Tickets or information about Gaylord Country Christmas is available online. Visitors to the hotel must have tickets to visit after 2 p.m. on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays.
