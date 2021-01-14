NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - It’s a bill hundreds of homeowners in Nashville dread getting. For many it’s double, even triple, what it was just a few months ago.
Some people are getting water bills that show no usage with a minimum amount due while others are still paying hundreds of dollars more a month than they are used to.
“Maybe we aren’t the problem. Maybe they are the problem,” said Sarah Grant.
Grant wants to know why it is some customers aren’t being charged for their water usage.
A customer sent News4 Investigates a $20 water bill showing 0 for the amount of usage. The month before the same thing happened.
In fact, for several months this customer has been paying the minimum amount while others like Grant are paying triple what they used to.
“You would think that would put some red flags in the water people’s system, like, people are using 0. That seems impossible,” said Grant.
Then there are others who are billed for more than $1,100 where the usage is clearly stated.
A spokesperson for Metro Water Services told News4 that in this case the customer’s meter died, causing an inaccurate meter reading. Metro Water Services didn’t know about it until notified by News4.
Customers are wondering what other mistakes could be happening.
“The least they can do is try to get their billing correct and look internally to see where the discrepancies are, like this is weird, like we are having the problem,” said a customer.
Metro Water continues to say the main reason for the increase is due to the new rate structure.
News4 asked how many bills show 0 usage where customers are paying less than they probably should and how that is affecting other people. Metro Water Services has not responded with those answers.
