NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Live music in Music City is often paired with a drink in hand.
But not on Tuesday night at Sober Jam, where artists battling addiction performed for those fighting the same fight.
About 100 people turned out for the community event, which provides a safe environment for music lovers without the temptation of drugs or alcohol.
There is only one rule at Sober Jam – you have to be sober.
“Addiction runs rampant in the music business. It’s just a fact that people who play music, they’re surrounded by drugs and alcohol,” said Liz Stanislawski, spokesperson for Cumberland Heights. “They’re playing late nights in bars. Some feel they have to use drugs and alcohol to be creative, so, unfortunately, it’s an epidemic, especially in the music industry.”
The event was sponsored by MusicCares, Nashville Recovery Center and the non-profit treatment center Cumberland Heights.
