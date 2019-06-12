NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - A Smyrna man was killed early Wednesday morning after a crash on Interstate 24, according to police.
Metro Police said Sylvester L. McCaulley III, 31, pulled into the path of a tractor-trailer on I-24 East between the Briley Parkway and Harding Place exits at 1:25 a.m.
For reasons unknown, McCaulley had been stopped on the left shoulder of the interstate.
According to police, just prior to the collision McCaulley accelerated and turned his Dodge Dart to the right so that it was nearly perpendicular to the flow of traffic.
The driver of the tractor-trailer, Gregory Mathes, 56, of Kirkwood, MO, was unable to avoid colliding with the car.
McCaulley died at the scene, according to police.
Toxicology testing will be conducted by the medical examiner’s office to determine whether he was impaired.
Mathes was treated and released at a Nashville hospital.
