NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - What should happen to the bust of Nathan Bedford Forrest at the Tennessee State Capitol?
That question has been debated for years. Now we’re finding out what some of the top leaders of our community think, courtesy of a survey site.
The site is called Power Poll. It asks people, including judges attorneys, politicians, government officials, prominent business owners and members of the media, to weigh in on the big subjects.
One of the pages has a series of comments from those leaders about the Nathan Bedford Forrest bust. One of the posts is by Davidson County Juvenile Court Clerk Lonnell Matthews.
“We should be making decisions that take us forward and make us a better place in Tennessee,” he said.
Matthews wants the bust placed in storage, saying right now a very controversial figure is getting too much reverence.
“With the prominence of where that bust is placed at the Capitol, I believe it tells a one-sided history that leaves out a lot of history that represents the community we have in the state of Tennessee,” said Matthews. “Our ancestors were directly affected by some of those decision and the situations he put himself in.”
Another post is by attorney Lew Conner.
“He was probably the second or third most famous of all the Confederal generals,” Conner said.
Conner believes the bust should stay in the Capitol to acknowledge major figures in history, even if they’re in an ugly part of history.
“They are part of a terrible struggle,” said Conner. “It was a tragedy in my view that we had to have the war, but we did. It was for the wrong purpose when the South was trying to vote to keep slaves. It was terrible. We can’t just throw history in the trash can.”
Other opinions on the site came from Martha Ingram of Ingram Industries, who posted that we should learn from past misjudgments.
State Comptroller Justin Wilson said he believes the General Assembly should decide the outcome.
While one option is not the first choice of either Matthews or Conner, they both said placing the bust in the Tennessee State Museum is an acceptable choice.
Matthews said he could see the bust being a part of a larger story at the museum.
“I believe context comes with telling the entire story of that era which Forrest lived,” he said. “Talk about everyone’s perspective that lived and is interwoven into American today.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.