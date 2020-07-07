NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Danielle McGee noticed there were a lot of Black-owned businesses when she moved to Nashville, but realized they were not always easy to find.
McGee is the founder and CEO of Black Business Boom. The name speaks for itself, promoting and uplifting the Black community is her passion.
“I have been collecting the data for some time now because I’m a Black business champion,” McGee said.
“People were like, where’s the directory of Black-owned businesses in Nashville. I just kept seeing the question being asked over and over and over again on social media, so I just sprung into action.”
She created a virtual one-stop shop called blackownednashville.com. If you click on the site, you’ll find all sorts of businesses, from veterinarians to restaurants and medical care.
“My goal was to have absolutely all of the Black-owned restaurants on the site,” McGee said. “I think we have just about every Black-owned restaurant in Nashville. There is everything from coaching to folks that do balloon arches. We have a cigar bar. We have every type of business you really could think of.”
She said there’s no time like the present. COVID-19 has hit everyone hard, but especially Black business owners.
According to the Stanford Institute for Economic Policy Research, the number of African-American business owners in the nation plummeted from 1.1 million in February to 640,000 in April – a 41% drop.
“The pandemic has hit our business so hard and it’s so important that we get behind them and rally behind them and welcome them back in a strong way,” McGee said.
McGee said people have loved the site so far. She’s also working on a mobile app so that people can have access to it wherever they go. She said it’s a push to make the community thrive during an uncertain time.
“I feel like there’s a cyclical thing that’s happening when you’re supporting a Black-owned business. It’s not just putting money in that business’ pocket, you’re doing something that can truly have an impact on them in the community,” McGee said.
She said she doesn’t want to just stop there. She’s also providing audits for businesses that may not have the tools or the funds for marketing. She said it’s so important because if one group and community in the city succeeds, everyone wins.
