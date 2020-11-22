NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Metro Police have issued a Silver Alert for a woman who suffers from dementia who left her Antioch home on Friday evening.
Police said Fleeter Wade, 81, left in a silver 2012 Chevrolet Cruze with Tennessee Titans vanity plate 25TT56. Her family reported on Saturday night she had not returned home. She does not have a cell phone.
Wade is a Black woman with greying hair. She is 5’7” and weighs 110 pounds.
Anyone who sees Wade is asked to call the Department of Emergency Communications at 615-862-8600.
She was also reported missing on Sept. 30 and was found on Oct. 2 at Walmart on Charlotte Pike.
