Neil Walker

A silver alert has been issued for Neil Walker, 70, who was last seen walking away from his wife's car at 624 Hart Lane on Sunday.

 Metro Nashville Police Department

UPDATE: Metro Police say 70-year-old Neil Walker was found "in good health" at Nashville International Airport just after midnight Monday. 

NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Metro Police have issued a silver alert for a 70-year-old man with Alzheimer’s who walked away from his wife’s car.

Police said Neil Walker walked away from his wife’s car at 624 Hart Lane this evening. The couple is from Arizona and got lost while attempted to get to their hotel.

Walker is wearing a light blue shirt, jeans and black tennis shoes.

If you see him or know where he may be, contact Metro Police at 615-862-8600.

 

WSMV.com is now with you on the go! Get the latest news updates and video, 4WARN weather forecast, weather radar, special investigative reports, sports headlines and much more from News4 Nashville.

>> Click/tap here to download our free mobile app. <<

Copyright 2021 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.
 

Tags

Locations

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.