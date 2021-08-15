UPDATE: Metro Police say 70-year-old Neil Walker was found "in good health" at Nashville International Airport just after midnight Monday.
UPDATE: Mr. Walker has been located in good health at Nashville International Airport. https://t.co/DrZ6yQDVEz— Metro Nashville PD (@MNPDNashville) August 16, 2021
NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Metro Police have issued a silver alert for a 70-year-old man with Alzheimer’s who walked away from his wife’s car.
Police said Neil Walker walked away from his wife’s car at 624 Hart Lane this evening. The couple is from Arizona and got lost while attempted to get to their hotel.
Walker is wearing a light blue shirt, jeans and black tennis shoes.
If you see him or know where he may be, contact Metro Police at 615-862-8600.
SILVER ALERT: Neil Walker, 70, who has Alzheimer's, walked away from his wife's car at 624 Hart Lane this evening. They are from AZ and got lost while attempting to get to their hotel. He is wearing a light blue shirt, jeans and black tennis shoes. See him? Pls call 615-862-8600. pic.twitter.com/cDZGVCBXuC— Metro Nashville PD (@MNPDNashville) August 16, 2021
