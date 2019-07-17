NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Metro Police have identified the two men who were shot early Wednesday morning on Monaco Drive in Hermitage.
Police said Matthew Stewart, 22, and a second man, Christian Mendl, 22, were reportedly involved in an altercation at 3:50 a.m. when, according to witnesses, Stewart shot Mendl in the arm.
A second gunman, seeing Stewart shoot Mendl, reported shot Stewart and fled. Stewart died at the scene.
Police are attempted to contact the second suspected gunman.
Police said none of the three men lived at the Monaco Drive home.
Police say they found a man dead in this Hermitage home. They say another man was shot in the hand. PEOPLE IN THE AREA: stay cautious! Police do not know if the suspects are armed. They’re looking for a man and woman in their 20s. They took off on foot. Updates at 6:30. @WSMV pic.twitter.com/odSIjJc8Ac— Shelby Sansone WSMV (@shelbyasansone) July 17, 2019
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.