NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - One person was shot during a robbery at a west Nashville apartment complex, according to police.
Police said the shooting victim was shot in the parking lot of the Cumberland Retreat Apartments, 411 Annex Drive, around 9:30 p.m.
The two suspects approached the victim in the parking lot and stole belongings and the victim’s car. Sometime during the incident one of the suspects shot the victim in the arm.
Another victim in the complex’s laundry room was also robbed before the shooting.
An investigation into the robberies and shooting is underway.
