NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Short-term rentals and vaping will be up for discussion at the Metro Council meeting on Tuesday.
A new bill is looking to ban short-term rental properties from being near churches, schools, daycares and parks. The bill would apply only to rental properties that the owner doesn’t live in.
The reason, short-term rental properties are often used for loud and rowdy parties which often involve alcohol.
The bill passed on first reading and there will be a public hearing held on Tuesday night on the issue.
Metro Council will also discuss a bill to modernize smoking laws around hospitals, including a ban of vaping.
The proposed law would prohibit vaping on hospital grounds and within 50 feet of an entrance.
The bill will be introduced at Tuesday’s Council meeting.
