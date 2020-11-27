NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Black Friday 2020 is here and at Bass Pro Shops at Opry Mills the line started early and made its way around the building.

Decent crowds gathered in the cold and fog an hour or two before the doors opened.

“I’m just out here trying to get something nice for my old lady,” said Austin Peach.

“It’s just sometimes you find some good deals and you got to go to where they are,” said Donna Cattrell.

At 5 a.m., the doors were unlocked and the shoppers made their way inside.

“I got here roughly after 3 a.m.,” said Fred Parrish. “How bad do you want it? I’m up that early anyway so it wasn’t that big a deal to me.”

Robert Johnson was waiting at 3 a.m. and was for a special reason.

“It’s kind of a tradition for me and my family to come out here, and my son wanted a gun for Christmas,” said Johnson. “It will be his first gun so I thought it would be a good time to get him one.”

Some shoppers were shopping on Black Friday for the first time.

“It’s my first time Black Friday shopping. I am 55 years old. I never Black Friday shopped in my life,” said Christopher. “That’s why I’m out here. I came out here specifically to get these and I’m done Christmas shopping for me.”

“Because of my brother’s birthday, and he’s turning 3, and we thought if we come out, we might be able to get some deals on some stuff for him,” said Nicholas Cattrell.

Whether its shopping for the first time or a tradition, this is the first time they are Black Friday shopping during a pandemic, when staying at home might be the safer option.

“I’m not big on the whole internet thing for shopping, as far as that goes,” said Donna Cattrell. “I’ve always done the in-store shopping. I wasn’t going to slow down because of this.”

“I’ve seen just about everybody wear a mask, so I didn’t think it was too bad,” said Johnson.

“As long as you do the right thing, I don’t see the problem with it,” said Parrish.

According to a survey by Deloitte, online shopping will surpass shopping in person on Black Friday for the first time.