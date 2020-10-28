NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - One person has been shot in a parking lot at Nissan Stadium.
The shooting happened at the foot of the Seigenthaler Pedestrian Bridge south of the stadium.
Metro Police and Nashville Fire Department personnel are on the scene.
There are no details available on the extent of injuries.
Check back to News4 for updates on this breaking news story.
