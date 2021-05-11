NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Larry Brown, a man who has been arrested more than 200 times, was arrested again this week.

Police charged him twice within a 24-hour period for public intoxication.

One of the latest incidents happened in the parking lot at Saint Thomas Midtown Hospital.

“I didn’t even see the punch coming,’ said Susie Cox, one of the latest victims.

Cox, a long-time nurse, was on the elevated heading into work when Brown attacked her.

“I had trouble sleeping for several days,” said Cox.

Brown has a history of attacking health care workers that dates back to 1975. He’s been jailed in Nashville 58 times for a total of 1,652 days, costing taxpayers more the $330,000.

“Arresting Larry isn’t arresting the problem,” said Davidson County Sheriff Daron Hall.

Hall said Brown is proof that the system is failing.

“I believe Larry belongs in a hospital. I do. There’s no secret his behavior is not fixable in a criminal justice way,” said Hall.

As for why that’s not happening, Hall said, in many cases Brown has been deemed fit to stand trial. So, he goes to court, goes to jail, gets back out and offends again.

After the latest attacks at Saint Thomas Midtown, Brown was deemed unfit to stand trial. There’s a chance he could get help.

“From what I hear the psychiatric places are all full and backed up and it might be a long time before that happens,” said Cox.

Brown was released from jail. This week he was arrested twice within 24 hours for public intoxication.

So, the cycle continues.

Hall said it’s not a question of will Brown hurt someone like Cox again, it’s a matter of when.

“If you leave Larry on the streets of Nashville, there is no secret about it, he is going to continue to reoffend,” said Hall.

“He needs to not be able to hurt himself, or other homeless people or, in our case, terrorizing the hospital. I agree that he needs to be locked up,” said Cox.

Brown’s situation is not unique.

Since 2000, there have been 64 people who have gone to jail in Davidson County 100 times or more.