NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - With temperatures expected to drop this week and recent snow events, local shelters continue to provide services through the winter.
“This is like the third event in such a short amount of time of winter weather,” Glenn Cranfield, President and CEO of Nashville Rescue Mission, said.
According to Cranford, the Nashville Rescue Mission is expecting to welcome more than 800 guests Wednesday night due to winter weather.
“We are able to use our overflow areas to be able to help those people coming in,” Cranfield said.
The Rescue Mission also expects to increase the number of meals prepared to keep up with the demand.
“We prepare about 1,400 to 1,500 meals a day and during the really cold weather that will increase to 1,500 to 1,600 meals a day,” Cranfield said.
On Wednesday, the Room In The Inn was also preparing to provide a warm space for those participating in the Winter Shelter Program. The program provides shelter and food for people struggling with homelessness during the coldest months.
“Tonight, we have a congregation who is actually hosting here on the second floor of our campus,” Melanie Barnett, Community Development Director at Room In The Inn, said.
Barnett said program involvement went down during the last two winters because of COVID-19. However, this year things have picked up.
“We went from 200 congregations to 60. This season we are over 90, so we are ramping back up,” Barnett said.
As winter continues, both organizations said it is ready to serve anyone who walks through the doors.
“Our goal is to prepare for the worst, but hope for the best,” Barnett said.
