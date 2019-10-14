NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - George Carpenter’s murder at the Shelby Park Golf Course in East Nashville remains unsolved one month later.
What baffles police? They are unable to find a motive for the shooting of the Metro Parks employee.
East Precinct detectives are trying to connect the dots. It’s tough with no motive, moving to the next phase of the case becomes difficult.
Singer-songwriter Wood Newton best described his friend George Carpenter at a celebration of life.
“He was a gentleman, and a gentle man. He was both,” said Newton.
As the weeks press on, workers at the Shelby Park Golf Course grow concerned that Carpenter's killer has not been caught.
Hank Dees lives a few blocks from there. He plays the course often.
'I know Metro is doing everything they can to find his killer,' said Dees.
While he feels safe walking with his dogs, he doesn't let his guard down.
'It's a friendly area, great people, good diversity, but you just have to be aware,' said Dees.
