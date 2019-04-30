The Sexual Assault Center saw a large increase in calls this past weekend.
The center says reports of sexual assaults tend to spike on drinking holidays or when big events come to town, like the NFL Draft.
SAC victim advocate Olivia Darrow says she’s never seen six victims call the center in one weekend, until last week.
“Two a day, it’s a lot and that was just at the clinic,” Darrow said.
More victims went to area hospitals, like the woman who told police she was raped in an alley on East Nashville on Sunday.
“I’m a first responder a lot of time to people who come in,” Darrow said. “A resource to answer questions people might have, a lot of emotional support.”
The West, East, Central and North police precincts have seen an increase in year to date rape cases. Midtown has seen 20 cases so far this year, the same as this time last year. Although the Madison, Hermitage and South show numbers are down, the three areas combined have had 68 reported rape cases since January first.
“What's more important than whether it's increasing or decreasing is that the people are coming forward to get the help they need and that they deserve,” Darrow said.
The woman on Sunday told police she was raped by a man she met on an app.
Darrow says vet people you meet online, let those close to you know your plans and try not to let the person you’re meeting isolate you.
“Noticing red flags, not ignoring them, not trying to excuse anything that’s happening,” Darrow said. “Not that it's ever anyone's fault if they were drinking or anything but the risk increases."
Anytime alcohol is present the risk of sexual assault is increased. Hidden drugs in drinks is another big concern.
The Sexual Assault Center is giving out coasters that people can use to test their drinks. If the test dots on the coasters turn blue it means something could be hidden in the drink.
The Center is also trying to train employees at Nashville bars to do bystander interventions to prevent and respond to sexual assaults.
For more information on the Sexual Assault Center visit their website here. The Center’s crisis and support line is 1-800-879-1999.
