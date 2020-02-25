NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) — Police say one person was shot Tuesday night near Cameron College Preparatory School on First Avenue South.
The shooting happened around 9 p.m.
Police say a male victim was shot in the upper body and was seriously injured.
The shooting may be related to a reported on the 1500 block of Lebanon Pike, according to police. Witnesses say a white sedan and a gray sedan were shooting at each other.
Police do not have any suspect info at this time.
