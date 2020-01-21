NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - The man convicted of raping and murdering a 12-year-old girl will learn his fate on Wednesday.
Roy Coons was found guilty in July of Yhoana Arteaga’s death. His sentencing was put on hold after his attorney asked to be taken off the case. The judge denied the request.
At the sentencing hearing, it will be determined whether Coons will get a life sentence in prison.
Coons lived two doors down from Arteaga’s family. He was hired in 2017 by her mother to do yard work.
Yhoana’s body was found in her bedroom beaten, strangled and partially undressed. Just an hour before she texted her mom saying that someone was at the door.
