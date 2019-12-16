NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - A man charged with killing two children and another man was in court for the last time on Monday.
Queshan Brooks shot his stepmother, two stepsisters and two other people in 2018. His sentencing hearing was held on Monday. Brooks and his stepmother were among those who spoke during the hearing.
Brooks waits for his fate after the sentencing hearing. The judge should issue a ruling in the next week.
The detective on the case, the victims’ family, Brooks’ stepmother and Brooks himself testified during the hearing. Body camera video from one of the officers when they found Brooks was also played in court.
Brooks shot his stepmother and her 5 and 8-year-old daughters. The two children died. Police said Brooks shot and carjacked two people after the first shooting. One of those victims also died.
Darnykka Daniel testified about that life-changing day.
“It took everything out of me. Everything,” Daniel testified. “I won’t do anything. Some days I can’t get out of bed, but I do because I know my babies are in heaven.”
Brooks spoke at the end of the hearing.
“I know my apologies will never be enough, but please don’t doubt the sincerity of them,” Brooks testified. “I know they’re just words, but they are much more to me and I’m sorry.”
Brooks plead guilty during his trial. The judge is choosing between life with a chance for parole and life without parole.
