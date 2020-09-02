NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Wednesday is a day of celebration in the history books - World War II end on this day 75 years ago.
There are only about 300,000 WW2 veterans still alive to talk about this day.
Many that experienced the day World War II ended have a story that they will never forget.
Four individuals who live at Blakeford Senior Living provided their perspective from Sept 2, 1945.
"I remember a lot of anxiety after that first bomb was dropped," said veteran Ward DeWitt. "We all were, of course, very interested in that, and then on the second bomb, Japan indicated they were going to surrender. Our training sort of stopped. They didn't know what to do with us, I guess, because we were not going to. We were training to invade Japan.
"I was in Germany, that's where I was born and that's where I was during the war," said Vera Burriss. "The bombs at night, the British by night and the Americans by day, and we had to go to the basement every night and be in a safe place where the bombs were coming down."
And during that time there was no question that love of country was unmatched.
"Upon the surrender of Japan, our neighborhood had what we called block parties, immediately broke out. I mean just parties of joys and celebration like I've never seen before in my life," said Leon Tonelson.
Patriotism was a given and literally the flood of volunteers.
"Patriotism and love of country came together as one during that war," said Dr. Eugene Regen, who served in the Air Force. "We were in it for our survival and united as we had never been before. That continued for a year as each soldier would come home and they would throw a party for them."
