NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Two seniors from LEAD Academy High School recently learned they were accepted to attend Vanderbilt University.
Miriam Michel and DeAnthony Dixon were admitted in the early decision round of applications at Vanderbilt, the first time in LEAD Academy history to have early decision admits to Vanderbilt. Vanderbilt commits to meeting the full financial need of every early decision student.
“I am so proud and excited for Miriam and DeAnthony and I know they will do very well at Vanderbilt,” said Kelly Pietkiewicz, LEAD Academy’s college counselor, in a news release. “I know that many LEAD students would thrive at Vanderbilt and similar schools, and I cannot wait to follow the paths of these two as they represent LEAD’s legacy at the university.”
Pietkiewicz recorded Miriam and DeAnthony’s reactions when they learned they had been accepted to Vanderbilt.
Read more about the story of their acceptance to Vanderbilt.
