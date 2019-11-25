Police identify East Nashville stabbing victim, charge his killer NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Police have charged 24-year-old Deondre Sanders with criminal homicide in connection to the fatal stabbing that happene…

NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - A second suspect has been arrested in connection with a stabbing death in September on Bethwood Drive.

Police said Trevon Sanders, 21, was arrested on Sunday in Murfreesboro after a grand jury indictment charging him with first-degree murder for the Sept. 4 stabbing death of Cedric Thompson, 27.

The investigation revealed Trevon Sanders and his brother Deondre Sanders were responsible for Thompson's murder. Deondre Sanders was arrested on Sept. 5.

Thompson was fatally wounded while seated in a vehicle. Police said the motive concerned a dispute over a woman.