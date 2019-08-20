NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - A teen in federal court on gun and drug charges on Tuesday was charged in Juvenile Court for the July 2017 shooting death of a 15-year-old in J.C. Napier public housing.

Police said Freddie Calbert, 19, is the second and final person charged in the death of Jaezonie Woods on July 25, 2017.

Man arrested in connection with 2017 drive-by murder at Napier Homes Metro Police said a 22-year-old man has been arrested in connection with a 2017 drive-by murder of a 15-year-old at the J.C. Napier Public Housing.

Calbert is charged in juvenile court because he was 17 when Woods was killed.

Calbert will remain in federal custody as the result of his arrest by Metro Police in February where he was found to be in a stolen car with a loaded pistol, one pound of marijuana, three grams of cocaine and $2,165 in cash.

A hearing to transfer the murder case from juvenile to criminal court is expected to take place later in the year.

Police said Calbert’s suspected accomplice, Tevin Griffin, 22, was arrested for Woods’ murder on June 12. He remains in custody.

Woods was shot outside of a Lewis Street residence while running from a drive-by shooter along with several other neighborhood residents.

The police investigation determined Woods was not the intended target of the gunfire.