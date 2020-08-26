 

NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - The second man charged with violating public health orders after throwing a large party on Fern Avenue earlier this month has turned himself in.

Christopher Eubank, 40, surrendered on Wednesday morning after being charged with violating health orders by hosting a gathering in excess of 25 people, not requiring social distancing and not requiring face coverings – all Class-A misdemeanors.

Jeffrey Matthews, 36, surrendered to police on Aug. 11 on similar charges. Last week he plead guilty on a charge of violating emergency health orders. He was sentenced to serve three months of probation and community service.

Fashion house party organizer sentenced, must help slow spread of COVID-19

Eubank was said to be out of state when the charges were issued and was to surrender to authorities when he returned.

Eubank and Matthews hosted an “unveiling party” for what was called the “Fashion House” on Saturday, Aug. 1. The party attracted hundreds of people despite a Metro Health Order restricting gatherings.

