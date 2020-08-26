NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - The second man charged with violating public health orders after throwing a large party on Fern Avenue earlier this month has turned himself in.
Christopher Eubank, 40, surrendered on Wednesday morning after being charged with violating health orders by hosting a gathering in excess of 25 people, not requiring social distancing and not requiring face coverings – all Class-A misdemeanors.
Jeffrey Matthews, 36, surrendered to police on Aug. 11 on similar charges. Last week he plead guilty on a charge of violating emergency health orders. He was sentenced to serve three months of probation and community service.
Eubank was said to be out of state when the charges were issued and was to surrender to authorities when he returned.
Eubank and Matthews hosted an “unveiling party” for what was called the “Fashion House” on Saturday, Aug. 1. The party attracted hundreds of people despite a Metro Health Order restricting gatherings.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.