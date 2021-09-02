NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - An 8-year-old second grader at Park Avenue Elementary School told officers that he had no idea why he brought a loaded 9-millimeter semi-automatic pistol to school on Thursday.
A teacher saw the gun Thursday afternoon and was escorting the student to the office when the pistol fell from his pants. The principal secured it and notified authorities.
It appeared the student found the gun in his guardian’s dress drawer. Given his age, the student was permitted to leave school in the custody of his guardian. Youth Services officers will be sending a report to Juvenile Court for review.
Police urge firearm owners to use trigger locks or locking gun cases, and store weapons well out of the reach of minors.
A student at a Metro elementary school is facing disciplinary action and law enforcement action after a loaded gun was found in their computer bag on Wednesday morning.
Last week, a loaded gun was found in the backpack of a student at Shayne Elementary School.
