NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - A second Department of Children Services employee has been arrested on charges of helping a juvenile escape from custody two years ago.

Authorities arrested Wayneisha Mimms, 26, on Friday after she and Kaboha “KJ” Johnson helped Jaleen D. Mooreland, who was 17 at the time, escape from their custody when he was being transported back to Nashville from the Hamilton County Juvenile Detention Center in Chattanooga on Aug. 21, 2018, according to court documents.

According to an arrest warrant, Johnson began making statements about letting Mooreland go. The warrant stated Johnson and Mimms were upset over the fact of all the paperwork to do on this case before he turned 18 five days later.

Johnson and Mimms discussed “a detailed plan on how and where they should release him,” according to the arrest affidavit.

Johnson and Mimms took Mooreland to the TDCS Resource Linkage Center on Foster Avenue in Nashville, a place where children in state custody get toiletries and clothes.

Mooreland told police he changed into a new set of clothes near the railroad tracks behind the Hill Detention Center in downtown Nashville. Then Mooreland was given about an hour head start before he was reported to police as a runaway.

Surveillance cameras showed Mooreland changing into a new shirt near the Hill Detention Center at 4:43 p.m. He was later seen in video at the intersection of Commerce Street and Third Avenue North at 4:52 p.m.

According to the affidavit, Mimms reported at 5:24 p.m. Mooreland had run away from the DCS officer at 900 Second Ave. N. and was last seen walking inbound on Second Avenue North.

Mimms has been charged with filing a false report and facilitating an escape. Bond was set at $30,000. She will appear in court on Sept. 11.