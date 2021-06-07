NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - It’s Day 2 of the pre-trial hearing Metro Police officer Andrew Delke, who is facing a first-degree murder charge for shooting Daniel Hambrick in the back in 2018 after a foot chase.
Steven Kennard, the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation agent in charge of retrieving video footage from the day of the shooting, testified during Monday’s hearing.
Like on Friday during the first day of the hearings, defense attorney introduced pictures, video and evidence they want to use in the upcoming trial. The prosecution then examined the evidence presented and the witnesses.
The defense mentioned that Hambrick was in a white care with two other people who went back to the car and took things out after the shooting occurred.
When the defense called up Kennard, they questioned him on what they kept referring to as the “Void Area,” places where there are no cameras operating to capture a portion of the chase between Hambrick and Delke.
The defense argued that the TBI could have done more to find more camera footage, but they did not. The prosecution argued that their argument was irrelevant.
During the pre-trial hearing, it became too much sometimes for Hambrick’s mother. She stepped out of the courtroom twice, overcome with emotion.
“We got camera that the world sees, and that’s the one where Officer Andrew Delke gunned down Daniel Hambrick. That’s the only camera we need,” said Sam Hambrick, Daniel Hambrick’s cousin, who was at Monday’s hearing.
The prosecution and defense attorneys said they could not comment on the hearing because of the pending trial.
The next hearing is set for June 15.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.