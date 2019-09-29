NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - The search for a missing hiker at Beaman Park in northern Davidson County will resume on Monday.
Wallace Carter, 67, went on a hike at the park around noon on Saturday and didn’t return home.
Police found his car with his cell phone locked inside in the parking lot at the park on Saturday night.
Carter’s family said he is an avid hiker and visits the trails often.
Around 100 volunteers spent Sunday searching for Carter.
The Belle Meade Police Department has been working with Metro Police trying to find Carter.
Searchers have bene using helicopters, drones and dogs in the search, but hope someone may have seen him on Saturday.
“If anybody come up here early and seen him around the car, just even the time frame, would help us. So anything that anybody could report back to us,” said Belle Meade Police Det. Tom Sexton.
Police said they have enough volunteers to continue their search efforts.
He was last seen wearing blue shorts and a gray shirt.
The search continues for missing hiker Wallace Carter, 67, at Beamon Park after he did not return home Sat. night. His locked car w/cell phone inside was located last night @ the park. More than 100 volunteers are assisting specially trained Metro officers & OEM personnel. pic.twitter.com/sSol1ZMGLA— Metro Nashville PD (@MNPDNashville) September 29, 2019
