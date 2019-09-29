Wallace Carter - 9/29/19

Metro Police said Wallace Carter was reported missing after not returning home on Saturday. His car was found at Beaman Park. (Photo: Metro Nashville Police Department)
Beaman Park search

Emergency personnel searches for Wallace Carter at Beaman Park.

NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - The search for a missing hiker at Beaman Park in northern Davidson County will resume on Monday.

Wallace Carter, 67, went on a hike at the park around noon on Saturday and didn’t return home.

Police found his car with his cell phone locked inside in the parking lot at the park on Saturday night.

Carter’s family said he is an avid hiker and visits the trails often.

Around 100 volunteers spent Sunday searching for Carter.

The Belle Meade Police Department has been working with Metro Police trying to find Carter.

Searchers have bene using helicopters, drones and dogs in the search, but hope someone may have seen him on Saturday.

“If anybody come up here early and seen him around the car, just even the time frame, would help us. So anything that anybody could report back to us,” said Belle Meade Police Det. Tom Sexton.

Police said they have enough volunteers to continue their search efforts.

He was last seen wearing blue shorts and a gray shirt.

