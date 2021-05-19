NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Police and fire crews are responding to a report of an accident involving a school bus on Preston Road in south Nashville.
The wreck was reported around 3:50 p.m. on Tuesday near the intersection of Pettus Road.
Nashville Fire Department said all patients on the bus are accessible and being evaluated at the scene. There was one juvenile on the bus at the time of the crash.
Metro Schools confirmed the crash involved one of its buses and that no injuries were reported.
There are no reports of anyone being transported by ambulance from the scene.
News4 has a crew heading to the scene and will provide updates.
