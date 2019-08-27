NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - The Davidson County School Board voted unanimously to revoke the charters of three charter schools operated by Knowledge Academies.
The board, in separate votes, voted to close Knowledge Academy, KA at the Crossings and Knowledge High School in Antioch at Tuesday’s school board meeting.
The district said the schools aren’t meeting performance goals and aren’t keep their financial books properly.
Knowledge Academies can appeal the decision.
If that appeal fails, the schools would shut down at the end of the fall semester. The 549 students currently enrolled at the school would be able to transfer to a nearby public or charter school.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.