NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - The group Save Our Fairgrounds has filed a new motion in Davidson County Chancery Court seeking an injunction to stop demolition at The Fairgrounds Nashville for the city’s new MLS soccer stadium.
Lawyers argue in the court papers that a public referendum is required by law before any demolition is done at The Fairgrounds Nashville.
The injunction was filed Friday by Save Our Fairgrounds to stop the demolition of the older buildings that would be the site of the new stadium.
The demolition would start the process to build the new Nashville SC stadium at The Fairgrounds Nashville. Mayor John Cooper and the MLS team came to an agreement last month to begin construction.
The mayor and team owner John Ingram agreed to a concession that would make more space between the stadium and the existing race track.
News4 will be reaching out to Nashville SC and the Mayor’s office for comment about the project.
