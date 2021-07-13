NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Save Nashville Now, a group fighting a Metro charter amendment referendum to restrict the Metro Council from enacting property tax increases, has filed a lawsuit against the Davidson County Election Commission.

After a ruling in Davidson County Chancery Court, the election commission canceled the referendum originally set for July and rescheduled it for September.

Chancellor issues stay to halt property tax referendum A Davidson County chancellor has issued a stay to stop a referendum to consider Nashville’s property tax set for July 27.

“When the Election Commission moved the ball and changed the election to September, they did so without regard to taxpayer funds. And, they did it in the same way a court already said was wrong. That’s not legal,” the group said in a press release on Tuesday.

The group claims the Commission ignored its own rules by resetting an illegal election in September.

Supreme Court won’t take jurisdiction of Election Commission appeal The Tennessee Supreme Court had decided it would not take jurisdiction of the Davidson County Election Commission’s appeal surrounding a referendum for a special election.

“By doing so, the Election Commission caused our campaign and taxpayers irreparable harm,” the group said in release.

Save Nashville Now said the key parts of the lawsuit include:

The Commission set a date in September in violation of both state law and the Metro Charter. We believe that choosing this date was arbitrary, capricious and illegal.

From the beginning, 4 Good Government and all of the signatories to its petition said this referendum election had to happen in June. A September date is not lawful and further is not the goal of the people that signed the petition as stated by the petitioners in their first court filing.

The Metro Charter is clear; to have a referendum election, it must be held on the date prescribed by petitioners. State law additionally requires the Election Commission to set an election within no more than 90 days after being directed to hold one. The Election Commission has violated both provisions.

There should be no referendum election.

Davidson County Election Commission appeals ruling on tax referendum The Davidson County Election Commission announced they appealed the ruling on the tax referendum.

The Save Nashville Now coalition joined together faith leaders from more than 50 churches, city business leaders and nearly two dozen community organizations to defeat the referendum.

Click to read the lawsuit.