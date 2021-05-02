NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - The fatal shooting on Saturday by a Metro Police officer is the fifth time an officer has been involved in a shooting that has been investigated by the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation in 2021.

The TBI investigates any shooting involving a Metro Police officer after a memorandum of understanding was signed by Metro Police, District Attorney General Glenn Funk and the TBI.

On Jan. 27, Lamon D. Witherspoon was shot by an officer in the parking lot of a gas station in the 2200 block of Brick Church Pike. Witherspoon was an aggravated robbery suspect and had been tracked to the location. Officers were attempting to arrest Witherspoon when he ignored multiple verbal commands to exit the car, rammed several police cars and displayed a gun.

On March 12, Nika Holbert was pulled over by a Metro officer to conduct a traffic stop. Holbert and the officer exchanged gunfire and Holbert drove from the scene and crashing. She later died from her injuries.

Also, on March 12, Melissa Wooden was shot by a Metro officer after she charged at him with multiple weapons including a bat and ax. Officers deployed a stun gun on Wooden before having to shoot her when she charged at an officer.

On March 23 near midnight, a Metro officer shot and killed Marvin Veiga after he charged at the officer with two large knives. The officer retreated several yards to try to elude Veiga before opening fire. Veiga was a passenger in a car stopped for a registration violation. Veiga was wanted on a 2020 murder charge in Massachusetts.

On May 2, a Metro Police officer shot Jacob Griffin after a lengthy standoff in the woods behind the Goodwill store near the intersection of Concord Road on Nolensville Pike. Griffin, who had threatened violence in a text to his mother, fired a shot during the standoff then fired another one when police were attempted to take him in custody.