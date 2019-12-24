NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - The first time speaking to Santa is a milestone for every kid. However, truly talking with Saint Nick was an especially powerful moment at one Christmas party.
Sometimes the small things are best, like sprinkles and sparkling sugar, learning the wonder that is icing.
"She's like, 'I found the source of the green sugar!'" laughed Justin Felts, watching his two-year-old little girl Bailey squeeze icing from a tube.
Children made gingerbread men into little mountains of sugar rush goodness at a Christmas party.
"It's like a never-ending 'where's Bailey?'" laughed Justin. "She's always on the move, always on the move."
For two-year-old Bailey Felts and nine-year-old DreAnn Hudson, this Christmas party wasn't a place bustling with noise.
Bailey and DreAnn are students at Bridges, a non-profit serving the deaf and hard of hearing.
For DreAnn's mom, Natika Thompson, and Melanie and Justin Felts, working with small things like sprinkles is a chance to learn new signs with their children.
"Hey, what's sprinkles?" Justin asked. A helper stepped in to show him how to say the word in American Sign Language.
"I'm still learning," said Natika. "I learn new signs every day."
"She's learning signs so fast," said Melanie, amazed by Bailey's progress. "She's so smart. She picks it all up."
As good as it all tastes, you have to take a break from gingerbread when a long-distance guest drops in.
Santa walked through the doors of Bridges.
"She actually loves Santa," said Natika, shortly after daughter DreAnn took a picture with him. "It means a lot to her."
While sometimes small things are best, these parents will tell you what happened at this event was no small thing. Santa could sign.
"Now, before we talk about gifts, I have a question for all of you. Were you good this past year?" Santa asked the group using ASL.
The children hurriedly answered “yes.”
"Are your parents here?" signed Santa. "Do they agree with you?"
“Yes!”
"OK, I believe you. Now, I brought something with me. Who knows what I brought? Who knows what's in the bag? Presents? Really? For you? Maybe so!"
"To have somebody who can communicate with my child means the world," said Natika.
"You just see her light up every time someone signs to her," said Melanie, moments after taking pictures of Bailey signing with Santa. "It's amazing."
In his bag, Santa brought each child a gift special to him.
For DreAnn, it was her favorite game, Uno.
For Bailey, it was a board with her hand prints. The board showed little hands that will learn to say so much and will be able to share memories like this day. After all, sometimes small things are best.
"My bag is empty now," Santa signed to the group. "That's it! Merry Christmas, everybody!"
Click to learn more about Bridges.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.