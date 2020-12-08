NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - The hospital where Caitlyn Kaufman worked released a statement on Tuesday about her death.

Kaufman, an ICU nurse at Saint Thomas West, was shot and killed in her car on Interstate 440 on Thursday evening as she drove to work.

“Those who knew Caitlyn Kaufman witnessed the overwhelming compassion and kindness she showed for each person she cared for and worked alongside during her two years in Ascension Saint Thomas Hospital West’s ICU. Every life she touched was warmed by her smile and gracious spirit. Caitlyn loved her patients and was so proud to serve alongside the other selfless caregivers in her unit. “Our hearts and prayers go out to her family, friends and her colleagues as we all grieve her heartbreaking passing. The sentiment has also been reflected by Nashville’s healthcare community, citizens and other local organizations eager to donate various gifts to Ascension Saint Thomas in recognition of Caitlyn’s life as a compassionate caregiver. “Ascension Saint Thomas wants to express gratitude for the outpouring community support of our nurses during this difficult time. We would especially like to thank the local nursing community for their generosity and acts of kindness in supporting our ICU teams this week. In order to properly attribute any donations honoring Caitlyn at this time, Ascension Saint Thomas asks that you call 615-222-6224 to inquire about donation options. “As we continue to care for our community during this COVID pandemic the most important way to support our nurses and other frontline caregivers is by wearing a mask, washing your hands as well as social distancing.”

Kaufman’s mother appeared at a press conference on Monday and pleaded for help to find her daughter’s killer.

“I am reaching out to you and I am pleading as her mother to please help me find out who did this to my daughter,” Diane Kaufman said during Monday’s press conference.

Police are investigating the possibility that two men arrested in Florida after a shooting early Saturday morning on a state highway. Duane Lee Storey, 38, is accused of firing multiple shots at a 28-foot box truck driven and striking the driver of the truck. Another driver who thought a vehicle was broken down turned around and when he approached the intersection, the suspect started shooting at him. He was not injured.

Storey and his passenger, Cody Sean Brelsford, 41, were later arrested at the Port of Panama City.