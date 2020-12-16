NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - "We're finally getting something that's going to make a difference," said Dr. David Neu, the Vice President of Pharmacy for Ascension Saint Thomas Health talking about the Covid-19 vaccine.

As the trucks roll in with the life-saving vials, Neu said he will likely be emotional, partly because he knows just how much work has gone in to making it happen.

"We've been living through this pandemic for many, many months and this is just a tremendous opportunity and a turning point," said Neu.

Crews will have to work quickly and with precision to get the vaccines off the dry ice, into the freezers, then to refrigerators, and finally to nurses, a process that takes six hours.

"The timing is of the essence because the last thing we want to do is waste vaccine," said Neu.

At Saint Thomas a team of six to eight will perform the first vaccinations on front line workers.

Neu thinks it will be spring before the general public has access.

" I hope the community will also stand up and be vaccinated when their time has come up," said Neu.

In the meantime, Neu is reminding everyone that these are exciting and hopeful times, but we're not out of the woods yet.

"Continue to wear masks, proper hygiene, social distancing, all of those things have to continue while we're starting this vaccination process," said Neu.