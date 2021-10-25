NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Safety advocates are pushing for changes to a road considered one of the most dangerous in Nashville.
They walked along Dickerson Pike on Monday to show how scary it can be at night. It's a time of day when Walk Bike Nashville says most people are killed.
"Hart Lane, Duke Street, I would classify them as dangerous," Ramona Gholston, a neighbor said.
Gholston has lived in the area for more than 20 years. She said she does not feel comfortable walking.
"As you can see, it's a busy street, very busy, fast moving cars. The main thing is there are a lack of sidewalks," Gholston said.
Walk Bike Nashville said there have been 22 pedestrian crashes by Dickerson Pike and Hart Lane since 2018. Five were deadly.
"Crashes, especially crashes with pedestrians are entirely preventable and we can engineer the roads to make them much, much safer for pedestrians," Lindsey Ganson with Walk Bike Nashville said.
To increase pedestrian safety, the Civic Design Center's Nashville Youth Design Team stepped in. They created glow in the dark crosswalks and more space for people walking.
"It just feels like a fixing a problem that I see myself and have been affected by because I normally don't have safe crosswalks to pass through," Christopher Barksdale, a student said.
The Nashville Department of Transportation told News4 crosswalks with push buttons are in the works for the intersection.
"This is like the prelude to downtown and it's on the come up. I'm hoping for more improvements in this area," Gholston said.
Walk Bike Nashville and the Civic Design Center are conducting a survey about what would make Dickerson Pike safer.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.