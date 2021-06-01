NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - A senior living facility is bringing some big smiles to several communities throughout Davidson County.
Kempton of Hermitage is playing a game of hide and seek with the help of some rubber ducks.
“All of the sudden there is this little rubber ducky smiling at you,” said Meg Davis, activities director at Kempton of Hermitage.
She hid 49 rubber ducklings in Donelson, Old Hickory, Hermitage and Mount Juliet.
“We really wanted to reach out to the community and bring smiles to people,” said Davis.
Jasmine Brown said she was one of those smiling faces after finding a duck at the Donelson YMCA.
“I was sifting through the lockers, and I opened and saw a duck and I thought, ‘Is this a joke?’” said Brown.
The ducks Kempton of Hermitage hid in the Donelson, Old Hickory, Hermitage and Mount Juliet communities.
Momma and Meg looking at ducks.
Momma and Meg at the pool outside Kempton of Hermitage.
Nanette and Sadie at tattoo parlor.
Nanette and Sadie at Titan Tattoo.
Nanette with Grace Gloom at Titan Tattoo.
Olene at The Goat with Kayla and Jenny.
Jesse with the Secret Garden construction crew.
Hank at Mount Juliet League.
Harold at The Goat with Anna and friends.
Richard at Greenway with Shawna Walls.
Edgar with the Christian Brothers Automotive crew.
Howard at Salsarita's with Scott.
Alfred at Sister Whimsy with Anna Morris.
Frank at Mount Juliet High School with Ranesa Shipman.
Jeremiah at the YMCA with Jasmine.
When someone finds a duck, they take a picture of it and send it in an email to Davis.
The ducks have been spotted just about everywhere.
“The twins Nanette and Sadie, they made it to the tattoo parlor,” said Davis. “Sadie got piercings and Nanette got tattoos.”
The residents at Kempton are hiding their own rubber duckling, Phoebe.
“When Phoebe is found, then the resident helps Phoebe hide again to be found by another resident,” said Davis.
There are 24 ducks that still have not been found.
The goal is to have all 49 ducks returned to Kempton of Hermitage by June 9, which is National Donald Duck Day.
If you find one of the ducks, you can drop it off into the kiddie pool outside the front entrance.
