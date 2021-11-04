NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Mayor John Cooper’s office announced American Airlines has donated a pair of free round-trip tickets to any one of over 300 destinations in 60 countries as the newest grand prize in Nashville’s “Refer to Win” vaccine campaign.
Beginning Monday, Nashvillians can enter to win the pair of plane tickets by referring friends and family go get vaccinated. Also beginning Monday, children ages 5-11 can receive the vaccine. This incentive comes during a push to increase vaccinations before the holidays. Those receiving their booster shot can also participate in the referral contest.
“American Airlines is proud to play a role in the effort by Mayor Cooper to boost vaccination rates in Nashville,” said Nate Gatten, Senior Vice President of Global Government Affairs for American Airlines, in a news release. “We know vaccines are key to beating COVID-19 and getting back to activities like visiting loved ones and traveling for leisure and business. Our team welcomes the opportunity to contribute to the great work happening at the local and federal level to defeat the pandemic.”
“We’re grateful to American Airlines and all our community partners for encouraging vaccinations,” said Cooper in a news release. “I hope everyone will participate by encouraging their family, friends, and coworkers to get their free vaccinations. Remind them the shot is safe, it’s effective, and it can save their lives.”
The American Airlines prize marks another round of the incentive campaign that already resulted in over 20 Nashvillians winning prizes such as sports tickets, staycations, gift cards and memberships.
The “Refer to Win” campaign aims to incentivize residents to refer their family, friends, neighbors, and coworkers to get the COVID-19 vaccine shot so Nashville can protect itself against COVID-19.
Nashvillians can enter to win the pair of plane tickets by referring friends and family to get vaccinated. Referral cards are available at Metro Public Health Department vaccination sites only. Vaccine recipients can write the name and contact information (phone number or email address) of the person who encouraged them to get vaccinated. Referral cards are available to any Nashville resident receiving their first, second or booster vaccine shot.
The contest begins Monday and runs through Nov. 22. The winner will be determined by the number of referrals for which they are credited.
Currently, 58.1% of all Nashvillians are fully vaccinated against COVID-19. The goal of the “Refer to Win” campaign is for Nashvillians to encourage their family and entire social circle to get protected.
Referral cards are available at both the Drive-Thru Vaccine Clinics, 2491 Murfreesboro Rd. (former Kmart) and 350 28th Ave. N. (intersection of 28th Avenue and Charlotte Avenue), as well as the community vaccine pop-up sites. Referral cards will also be available at the six drive-thru vaccine clinics that Metro Public Health is hosting in partnership with Metro Nashville Public Schools.
- Both Pfizer (two-dose) and Johnson & Johnson (one-dose) are available.
- Beginning Monday, the Pfizer vaccine is available to anyone 5 years old and older.
- The Johnson & Johnson vaccine is available to anyone 18 years old and older
- Those who qualify can receive their booster shot
The “Refer to Win” campaign was created in partnership with Mayor Cooper’s Office, the Metro Public Health Department and the Nashville Convention and Visitors Corp. Music City, Inc. will distribute the tickets.
