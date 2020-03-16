NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - The Room In The Inn will be ending its winter shelter program on Monday night, according to a news release.
“At Room In The Inn, our priority is the safety and well-being of our guests, volunteers and staff,” the agency said in a news release. “We have been in constant contact with the Metro Health Department, Nashville City Leaders, the Nashville Union Rescue Mission, other service providers and partners. At this time, those without homes are especially vulnerable.”
Room In The Inn has implemented expanded protocols on campus to encourage social distancing by opening classroom spaces, rearranging common spaces, removing chairs and tables in the dining room and hosting activities in the open-air courtyard.
“Many of our congregational partners have canceled their worship services and activities at their facilities,” the statement said.
Room In The Inn is ending its winter shelter program 15 days early with Monday, March 16 being the last day.
“Our commitment and top priority is to continue offering essential services through our day center. It’s imperative that everyone in our community has access to restrooms, showers, laundry and meals,” the statement said. “By halting our shelter program, we are able to ramp up our cleaning and sanitizing processes and ensure that these essential services are not jeopardized.”
The Guest House and Recuperative Care program for the medically fragile will remain in operation.
The day center hours, effective Tuesday, March 17, will be weekdays from 6 a.m.-4 p.m. with lunch service from noon-1 p.m.
“We are committed to equipping our participants and supporting our partners by distributing supplies we have available such as blankets, coats, winter supplies, bottled water, and soap,” the statement said. “We are in daily communication with the Rescue Mission & the City to coordinate our services and ensure that we are meeting the needs of our neighbors experiencing homelessness.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.