NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Boaters with some of the best seats in the house for Nashville’s massive July 4 fireworks show were sent ducking for cover, claiming people threw bottles, rocks and even a scooter from the Korean Veterans Memorial Bridge Sunday night.

One of the bottles struck a woman in the arm hundreds of feet below on the Cumberland River.

“Something came down and I didn’t see what was coming down, so when it hit me, I felt like I had been shot because I had no idea,” said Shanell Cordner, who said she was struck by a bottle.

Nashville Fire Department continues to investigate Fourth of July incident The Nashville Fire Department said they are continuing to review their operations and communications after a person was on the roof of the Bridge Building delaying the firework show Sunday night.

As the night went on, Cordner and her friend said the objects being thrown only got bigger, going from bottles to big rocks and then a 30-pound electric scooter, which almost struck her friend.

“That could’ve killed somebody or put a hole in somebody’s boat at the very least,” said Jacob Cofer. “I was sitting at the back of the boat and (the scooter) hit the water, probably maybe a foot, if even that, from me.”

The noise from the scooter made such a loud bang when it hit the water, people on the bank thought a person may have fallen off the bridge, witnesses told News4.

Cofer said he called police shortly after, but it’s unclear if anyone was arrested. News4 reached out to Metro Police asking if there was an investigation, but hasn’t heard back.

Nashville makes boom with country’s largest Independence Day celebration Nashville made a bang July 4th, with the largest single-day event in the city's history.

The group of boaters, who were visiting Nashville from Jackson, TN, are thankful nobody was seriously hurt.

“Very thankful. I mean, you know, we could have easily been severely injured or killed. There’s just no reason for it,” said Cordner.