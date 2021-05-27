NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - The St. Jude Rock ‘n’ Roll Running Series will return to Nashville in November.

The event, normally held in April, will be held on Nov. 20. The race was rescheduled to the fall because of the COVID-19 pandemic. The race was canceled in 2020 because of the pandemic.

“We appreciate our participants patience since our last communication. When we postponed the Rock ‘n’ Roll Running Series Nashville event, we mentioned that the new event date would be contingent upon the release of the Tennessee Titans home schedule,” race organizers said in a statement. “With that recent announcement, we have worked diligently with local officials and stakeholders to finalize a new 2021 event date that aligns with the community calendar of events and we are now pleased to share that the St. Jude Rock ‘n’ Roll Running Series Nashville will return on Saturday, November 20, 2021.”

The race organizers said they are working to meet the guidelines and recommendations set by public health entities as it relates to COVID-19.

“We are looking forward to the return of the St. Jude Rock ‘n” Roll Running Series Nashville this November,” said Scott Ramsey, President & CEO of the Nashville Sports Council, said in a statement. “The race is one of the marquee events on our Nashville sports calendar and annually produces a multi-million dollar economic impact for our city. A special thanks goes out to the race organizers at IRONMAN along with the thousands of runners and volunteers who navigated this challenging year together and will make its return better than ever before.”

All registered participants will be receiving an email with information about the rescheduled races.

The Rock ‘n’ Roll Running Series Nashville includes a marathon, half marathon, 6.15 mile race, 5K race and 1 mile run.

