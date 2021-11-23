NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Rock Bottom Brewery, the iconic downtown Nashville brewery, has permanently closed its doors without warning.
Music, drinks and food are a must for downtown tourists, but one place they won’t be experiencing is Rock Bottom.
“To see something like that shut down in the middle of the day without warning, it’s kind of shocking,” tourist Chris McCullor said.
The doors locked at close of business on Sunday evening. The tables and chairs now sit empty.
It’s shocking considering when the Baltimore-based real estate firm Continental Realty bought the 1930s building in May, their Senior Vice President of Acquisitions told News4 the tenants would all keep their spots.
“We’re on Broadway, so we expect business to be booming, so it’s really disappointing,” tourist Nic Cameron said. “I’d love to get some information with regards to what the rationale was.”
With just two days until Thanksgiving, former employees are now posting on social media, saying things like, “Anyone need a part-time brewer?”
“It’s pretty sad. You want to be able to spend time with your family and friends and be able to provide for them, and now that you don’t have a job, it’s kind of uncertain,” Cameron said.
A spokesperson for Rock Bottom Brewery said it offered all of their employees jobs at their other restaurants.
What they won’t say is why they’re shutting down its Broadway restaurant and the owner of the building isn’t saying either.
There were 35 to 45 people who worked there. The company owns other popular restaurants like J. Alexander’s, Logan’s Roadhouse and Stoney River. None of the company’s other restaurants are closed.
