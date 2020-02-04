NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Employees at two dollar stores were robbed at gunpoint less than 30 minutes apart. The robberies appear to be connected.
The first armed robbery happened at the Dollar General at 2724 Murfreesboro Pike just before midnight. The employee said the suspect walked in and demanded money. The employee ran out of the store leaving the suspect inside.
About 20 minutes later a Family Dollar on Richards Road was robbed. The suspect showed a handgun and then took money from the register, and then ran away.
Police said the suspect description was the same in both cases and the suspect has not been caught.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.