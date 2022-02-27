NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - River Trace along the Cumberland River near the Cheatham County line is closed after a rock slide.
Nashville Department of Transportation has crews en route to the area.
The road is off Ashland City Highway along the Cumberland River.
NDOT is working to clear the road and hopes it will be reopened in 2-3 hours.
🚨⚠️ STEER CLEAR: River Trace is temporarily closed due to a rock slide. Drivers are asked to avoid the area and seek an alternate route.NDOT crews are en route to the area. pic.twitter.com/xQ6tKZ45ag— Nashville Department of Transportation (@NashvilleDOT) February 27, 2022
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.