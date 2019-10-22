NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - The rideshare community is reacting after learning about a string of violent attacks on other drivers.

“I feel safe driving. I’m shocked that it happened,” a female Lyft driver who did not want to be identified said. “My daughter drivers too, so I’ll definitely tell her about it.”

She said she goes with her instinct when picking up passengers.

“If I feel unsafe, I will just roll my window down just a little bit and ask them who their driver is,” the Lyft driver said. “One thing I do always check is if they have a picture, I always make sure that picture matches.”

Lyft said it has real-time tracking and a 911 feature within the app that can give 911 dispatchers important details if there’s an emergency.

“Lyft does everything possible to help us out,” the Lyft driver said. “I don’t drive past 9 as a woman, I just don’t feel that is probably the best idea.”

Lyft sent News4 a statement about the recent investigation:

“Safety is fundamental to Lyft, and we take incidents like these incredibly seriously. We’re in touch with law enforcement and will continue to support their efforts. We have also been in touch with the drivers to connect them with dedicated support.”