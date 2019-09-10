NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Jason Aldean joined other people on Music Row on Tuesday for the ribbon cuttings of BMG’s new building.
BMG launched its music publishing group in 2009. It has grown from nearly 20 to 100 employees.
Organizers said the grand opening demonstrates BMG’s commitment to country music.
“This represents a financial commitment to Nashville, to the country music genre, but beyond that to music in general,” said Jon Loba, Executive Vice President of BMG.
BMG has a list of songwriters in their group that includes Russell Dickerson, Margo Price and Carley Pearce.
